Kwan went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Brewers.

Kwan is starting to look more like himself at the plate with an eight-game hitting streak. In that span, he's gone 12-for-35 (.343) with two steals, four RBI and eight runs scored. The light-hitting outfielder is up to a .263/.340/.355 slash line with 13 thefts, two home runs, 25 RBI and 51 runs scored through 76 contests. He's weathered a slow start to the year and should continue to be an on-base machine going forward.