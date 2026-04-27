Kwan started in center field and went 1-for-5 in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

Kwan had missed the last two games -- Friday was a planned day off and Saturday due to neck stiffness. He was back in the familiar leadoff spot, but less familiar is Kwan's career-low .225 average and .310 on-base percentage. A Gold Glove winner as a left fielder, Kwan has added center field to his resume this season, but manager Stephen Vogt deflected questions Saturday as to whether the new position is affecting Kwan's bat. In addition to the career lows in average and OBP, Kwan is below normal in Hard-Hit percentage (9.2) and average Exit Velocity (82.0 mph) and his percentage of week contact has more than doubled compared to last year.