Kwan went 3-for-5 with three runs scored in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Mariners.

Kwan has multiple hits in four of the first seven games this season, and he's gone hitless just once. The outfielder is 12-for-34 (.353) with three RBI, one home run, nine runs scored and one stolen base. Kwan's also struck out five times, which is unusual for a hitter with a good reputation for plate discipline, but he's been hitting well enough to not make that a concern early in the campaign. The 26-year-old is locked in as the Guardians' leadoff hitter.