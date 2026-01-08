Kwan signed a one-year, $7.725 million contract with the Guardians on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Kwan's .704 OPS during the 2025 regular season marked a new career low for him, though he was still fairly productive at the plate while batting .272 and driving in a career-high 56 RBI. He'll bring in a $3.55 million raise for the 2026 campaign and figures to continue playing in left field every day for the Guardians.