Guardians' Steven Kwan: Stays at leadoff

Kwan batted leadoff and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Monday's 13-4 win over the Twins.

Kwan batted leadoff for a second straight contest after spending much of the last two months in the bottom third of the order. He'd been the team's primary leadoff batter the last few seasons, but an early slump in 2026 led to a demotion. However, a recent surge -- Kwan entered Monday on a six-game hitting streak (11-for-21) -- was apparently enough to convince manager Stephen Vogt that he earned another chance atop the order.