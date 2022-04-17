Kwan is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Kwan had an incredible start to the season and was in the lineup for the first eight games, though he's 0-for-11 over the past three contests and will head to the bench Sunday. Oscar Mercado and Franmil Reyes will start in the corner outfield spots for Cleveland in the series finale.
