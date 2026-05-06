Kwan is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

After going 0-for-12 over his last three games, the left-handed-hitting Kwan will be given a chance to catch his breath rather than going up against a tough left-hander in Royals ace Cole Ragans. Angel Martinez will in as the Guardians' left fielder and leadoff man in place of Kwan, who had started each of the last nine contests.