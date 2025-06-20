Kwan went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's 2-1 defeat to the Giants.

Kwan tallied his eighth game with at least three hits this season, snapping a brief 0-for-13 stretch over his prior four outings entering Thursday. The contact-hitting outfielder has been quiet at the dish across his last 22 contests, during which he's slashing .259/.333/.370 with two homers, three doubles and six RBI covering 93 plate appearances. Four of Kwan's three-hit attacks in 2025 have come during that period, though.