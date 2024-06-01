Kwan went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, an RBI and a walk in Friday's win over the Nationals.

Kwan returned from the injured list after missing nearly the entire month of May but showed no signs of rust. He singled three times, including an RBI knock in the eighth inning. He's produced five multi-hit performances in his last eight appearances. Kwan owns a strong .365/.420/.504 slash line with 30 runs scored and a 12:12 BB:K through 150 plate appearances.