Stephan struck out two batters in a perfect inning and earned a save over the White Sox on Monday.

Stephan worked a clean 11th inning to convert his first save chance of the year. The 26-year-old is sporting an impressive 15:3 K:BB and 1.35 ERA through 13.1 innings. He'll maintain a late-inning role but won't see many save chances behind Emmanuel Clase.