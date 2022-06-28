Plesac didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins, allowing three hits and three walks over six scoreless innings in a 3-2 win. He struck out seven.

The right-hander fired 63 of 95 pitches for strikes, including 17 swinging strikes, and exited the game in line for his third win of the year, but Eli Morgan couldn't keep the combined shutout bid going in the seventh inning. Plesac had to settle for his sixth straight quality start and eighth of the season, and he'll carry a 3.86 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 57:20 K:BB through 79.1 innings into his next outing.