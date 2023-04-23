Plesac (1-1) took the loss Saturday as the Guardians were downed 3-2 by the Marlins in the second game of a doubleheader, giving up three runs on 10 hits and two walks over five-plus innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander was locked in a 1-1 pitchers duel with Braxton Garrett until he hit the wall in the sixth inning, allowing three straight hits to begin the frame and watching two of them eventually come around to score. Plesac exited after 90 pitches (65 strikes), but pitching wasn't the reason Cleveland got swept Saturday -- the team's offense managed only three runs in 18 innings. While Plesac's 6.50 ERA and 13:4 K:BB through 18 innings to begin the season are discouraging, there is a thin silver lining as he's served up only two homers, after coming into 2023 with a career 1.39 HR/9. He'll look to continue keeping the ball in the park -- but with better results -- in his next start, which is likely to come next weekend in Boston.