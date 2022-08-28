Plesac (3-11) earned the win during Saturday's 4-3 victory over Seattle, allowing three runs on three hits with six strikeouts in seven innings.

Making his first start since Aug. 16, Plesac limited the damage to three Seattle solo home runs and fell in line for the win after Cleveland scored three runs in the top of the eighth to take the lead. The 27-year-old tossed 65 of 95 pitches for strikes with 11 of the swinging variety en route to six strikeouts, and he's now struck out 27 batters across 28 innings over his last five starts despite averaging seven K/9 on the season. Plesac carries a 4.39 ERA and 1.31 WHIP into a tentative rematch with Seattle next weekend.