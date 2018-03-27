Rosales signed a contract with the Indians on Tuesday.

Rosales has found a new home after failing to secure a roster spot with the Phillies and subsequently being released. The 34-year-old will report to Triple-A Columbus to open the season. While he has the ability to play around the infield, Rosales hit just .225/.260/.353 in 105 games with the A's and Diamondbacks last season, so he could be limited to an organizational depth role.