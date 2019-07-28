Indians' Carlos Santana: Back in action Sunday

Santana (shoulder) will start at designated hitter and will bat third Sunday against the Royals.

Santana was withheld from action the previous two days due to left shoulder soreness, but the brief layoff was apparently all the veteran needed to overcome the issue. Since taking part in the Home Run Derby during the All-Star week festivities, Santana has gone just 10-for-52 (.192 average) with two long balls in 14 games.