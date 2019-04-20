Indians' Carlos Santana: Back in action
Santana (hamstring) is back in the lineup Saturday against the Braves.
Santana missed the previous game with a tight hamstring but is back in action after the Indians had two consecutive days off. He may not be called upon in both halves of Saturday's doubleheader, but he'll hit cleanup and play first base in the afternoon contest.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Out with tight hamstring•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Sitting for first time•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Reaches base four times•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Reaches base five times•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Drives in another run•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Plays hero with walkoff shot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start