Indians' Carlos Santana: Clocks three-run homer

Santana went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 9-6 loss to Kansas City.

Santana got Cleveland rolling early with his first-inning long ball but the team cooled off in a hurry after. It was a good sign after the switch-hitting slugger had been missing from the lineup for two games with some shoulder soreness. The 33-year-old is up to 22 home runs with 57 RBI and a career-high .926 OPS.

