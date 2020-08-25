site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: indians-carlos-santana-collects-three-hits | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Indians' Carlos Santana: Collects three hits
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Santana went 3-for-5 with one RBI in Monday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota.
Santana singled three times, including his RBI single in the seventh inning. For the season, he still owns a pedestrian .208./389/.323 slash line.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read