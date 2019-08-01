Indians' Carlos Santana: Delivers three-run blast

Santana went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Wednesday in the Indians' 10-4 win over the Astros.

Houston entered the bottom of the fifth inning with a 4-3 lead, but Santana vaulted the Indians ahead with his 23rd long ball of the season. After an 11-game stretch where he batted .190 with only four extra-base knocks, Santana is starting to wriggle out of the slump, as he's homered twice in the past three contests.