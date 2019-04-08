Indians' Carlos Santana: Drives in another run
Santana went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Santana got the Indians into the scoring column in the first inning with a double to left field. The 32-year-old was impressive at the dish throughout a six-game homestand and went 8-for-21 with a home run and five RBI over that stretch. Cleveland will have Monday off before opening a three-game set with the Tigers on Tuesday.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Plays hero with walkoff shot•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Delivers first RBI of season•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Acting as cleanup hitter•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Tags second spring homer•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Clubs three-run homer•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Returns to Cleveland•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...