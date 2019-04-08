Santana went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Santana got the Indians into the scoring column in the first inning with a double to left field. The 32-year-old was impressive at the dish throughout a six-game homestand and went 8-for-21 with a home run and five RBI over that stretch. Cleveland will have Monday off before opening a three-game set with the Tigers on Tuesday.