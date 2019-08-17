Indians' Carlos Santana: Drives in three

Santana went 3-for-4 with three RBI in the Indians' 6-5 loss to the Yankees Saturday.

Santana recorded his fifth multi-hit game out of his last seven contests. The 33-year-old singled in each of his first three at-bats, driving in two runs in the first and one more in the fifth. Santana now has an excellent .293/.414/.551 slash line with 29 homers and 78 RBI in 434 at-bats.