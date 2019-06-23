Indians' Carlos Santana: Goes deep again

Santana went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs and a walk during an 8-3 victory against the Tigers on Sunday.

The 33-year-old snapped a modest three-game multiple hits streak Saturday, but he followed that up with another homer in this one. Santana has three long balls in the last four games. He is slashing .293/.416/.541 with 17 home runs, 47 RBI, 53 runs and three steals in 327 plate appearances this season.