Indians' Carlos Santana: Held out Thursday

Santana (back) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox.

Santana is set to miss his third straight game as he continues to battle back spasms. He'll continue to be listed as day-to-day for now. Edwin Encarnacion is starting at first base in his stead, opening up a spot for Yandy Diaz to serve as the designated hitter.

