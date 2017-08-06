Indians' Carlos Santana: Hits 16th long fly

Santana went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

With six homers through his past 12 games, Santana has kick-started a long-awaited power outburst. He's buoyed his fantasy value with 59 RBI and 65 runs, but his .245 batting average and 16 homers are underwhelming marks. A strong conclusion to the season is well within reach, and Santana has the potential make up for lost time in a hurry.