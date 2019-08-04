Indians' Carlos Santana: Hits 24th homer

Santana went 1-for-2 with a home run and two walks in a 7-2 victory against the Angels on Saturday.

The 33-year-old is only 4-for-19 (.211) in his last six games, but three of those hits are homers, and he has nine RBI during the same stretch. Santana has seen his average drop since the All-Star break, but his on-base percentage still sits at .401. He's batting .279 with 24 home runs, 63 RBI, 73 runs and four steals in 384 at-bats this season.