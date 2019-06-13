Indians' Carlos Santana: Homers again

Santana went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and walk during a 7-2 loss to the Reds on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old has homered two straight days, but both were of the solo variety. Santana has showed a lot of power lately, posting nine home runs in his last 24 games. Overall, he is batting .286 with 14 home runs, 42 RBI, 42 runs and one steal in 234 at-bats this season.