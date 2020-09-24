site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Carlos Santana: Homers in win
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Santana went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday, as the Indians beat the White Sox 3-2.
Still south of the Mendoza Line, Santana has hit two timely home runs in this pivotal series against the White Sox. Regardless, he is still slashing a weak .160/.276/.440 over his past seven games.
