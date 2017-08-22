Indians' Carlos Santana: Leaves with back tightness

Santana was forced to leave Monday's game against the Red Sox early with back tightness, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

This is rough timing for Cleveland, as Santana was on an absolute tear. Although he went 0-for-3 before exiting Monday, Santana was hitting .448/.556/.793 with five extra-base hits in his past eight games. Consider him day-to-day until we hear more, but with a diagnosis of merely "tightness," it sounds like there's a chance Santana could return quickly.