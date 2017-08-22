Indians' Carlos Santana: Leaves with back tightness
Santana was forced to leave Monday's game against the Red Sox early with back tightness, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
This is rough timing for Cleveland, as Santana was on an absolute tear. Although he went 0-for-3 before exiting Monday, Santana was hitting .448/.556/.793 with five extra-base hits in his past eight games. Consider him day-to-day until we hear more, but with a diagnosis of merely "tightness," it sounds like there's a chance Santana could return quickly.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Hits two homers Tuesday•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Hits 16th long fly•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Slugs 15th homer Tuesday•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Homers twice in win•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Returns to leadoff role Sunday•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Retreats to bench Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....