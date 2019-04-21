Santana went 3-for-5 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Atlanta.

After taking advantage of Friday's rainout to get officially sworn in as a brand new American citizen, Santana celebrated with his sixth multi-hit performance of the season. The 33-year-old isn't showing his age, slashing .407/.521/.542 with a homer, a steal, 12 RBI and 13 runs over 18 games.