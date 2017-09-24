Indians' Carlos Santana: Not playing Sunday
Santana (shoulder) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners.
Santana received an X-ray on his shoulder, and although the results have yet to be revealed, the team downplayed the severity of the injury Saturday. Edwin Encarnacion will start at first base Sunday with Santana out.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Undergoing tests on shoulder•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Matches career high with 89th run•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Blasts 23rd homer Wednesday•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Homers in second straight game•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Held out Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...