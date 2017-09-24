Play

Indians' Carlos Santana: Not playing Sunday

Santana (shoulder) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners.

Santana received an X-ray on his shoulder, and although the results have yet to be revealed, the team downplayed the severity of the injury Saturday. Edwin Encarnacion will start at first base Sunday with Santana out.

