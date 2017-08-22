Indians' Carlos Santana: Out Tuesday with back spasms
Santana (back spasms) is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Red Sox, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
He tried to play through back spasms Monday, and but exited early and will get this game off as well as he tries to get right. Jason Kipnis is starting at DH while Jose Ramirez slides over to second base and Giovanny Urshela gets the not at the hot corner. Consider Santana day-to-day.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Tried to play through back spasms Monday•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Leaves with back tightness•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Hits two homers Tuesday•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Hits 16th long fly•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Slugs 15th homer Tuesday•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Homers twice in win•
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...