Santana is dealing with hamstring tightness, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

This explains why Santana is absent from the Indians' starting lineup for the first time all season. Manager Terry Francona downplayed the severity of the issue, suggesting the team simply wanted to give Santana two days of rest with Thursday's off day. Jake Bauers is starting at first base in place of Santana, with Greg Allen starting in right field.

