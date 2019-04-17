Indians' Carlos Santana: Out with tight hamstring
Santana is dealing with hamstring tightness, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
This explains why Santana is absent from the Indians' starting lineup for the first time all season. Manager Terry Francona downplayed the severity of the issue, suggesting the team simply wanted to give Santana two days of rest with Thursday's off day. Jake Bauers is starting at first base in place of Santana, with Greg Allen starting in right field.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Sitting for first time•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Reaches base four times•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Reaches base five times•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Drives in another run•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Plays hero with walkoff shot•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Delivers first RBI of season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...