Indians' Carlos Santana: Plays hero once again

Santana went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, three runs scored and a walk in Monday's 6-5 win over the Red Sox.

Santana knocked a game-winning homer after a Brad Hand blown save for the second game in a row, this time in the form of a walk-off solo blast. The 33-year-old has been red-hot all season but especially in August; he's gone 14-of-39 (.359) with three homers and 11 RBI this month.