Indians' Carlos Santana: Plays hero once again
Santana went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, three runs scored and a walk in Monday's 6-5 win over the Red Sox.
Santana knocked a game-winning homer after a Brad Hand blown save for the second game in a row, this time in the form of a walk-off solo blast. The 33-year-old has been red-hot all season but especially in August; he's gone 14-of-39 (.359) with three homers and 11 RBI this month.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Clobbers game-winning grand slam•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Hits 24th homer•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Delivers three-run blast•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Clocks three-run homer•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Back in action Sunday•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Sitting again Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...