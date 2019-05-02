Santana went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Marlins.

He's only got four homers on the year, but three of them have come in the last three games. Impressive as the power display is, Santana's .323/.432/.495 slash line through 28 contests is downright shocking, and the 33-year-old is hitting nearly 100 points higher than he did in 2018.

