Santana went 4-for-6 with two walks, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
Santana reached reached base in all four of his plate appearances in the opening contest of the doubleheader. He followed that up by clubbing a two-run home run in the second game. It was Santana's first long ball of the season, though he has reached base safely in all five games to this point.
