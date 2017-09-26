Indians' Carlos Santana: Returns to action
Santana (shoulder) is starting at first base and batting sixth Tuesday against the Twins.
Santana sat out Sunday with a shoulder injury, but the Indians never thought the issue was anything overly serious, and he's back in the lineup after the team's off day Monday. He'll face Bartolo Colon in his return to action.
