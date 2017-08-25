Indians' Carlos Santana: Returns to lineup Friday
Santana (back) is in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Royals.
Santana missed the past three games after leaving Monday's contest due to back spasms. He appears to be good to go, and could've been available off the bench during Thursday's win if he was needed. Santana will draw the start in left field, while batting sixth in the order.
