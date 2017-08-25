Play

Indians' Carlos Santana: Returns to lineup Friday

Santana (back) is in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Royals.

Santana missed the past three games after leaving Monday's contest due to back spasms. He appears to be good to go, and could've been available off the bench during Thursday's win if he was needed. Santana will draw the start in left field, while batting sixth in the order.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast