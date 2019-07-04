Indians' Carlos Santana: Running hot at dish

Santana went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday in the Indians' 4-0 win over the Royals.

Santana has notched exactly two hits in three straight contests and will carry a nine-game hitting streak into the series finale Thursday while serving as the Indians' designated hitter and No. 3 batter. The veteran maintains a career-high .957 OPS this season, with his production proving instrumental for an Indians offense that has received underwhelming offense from two-time All-Star Jose Ramirez throughout the campaign.