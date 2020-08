Santana went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, four runs scored and three walks in Friday's 14-2 win over the Cardinals.

Santana's biggest hit of the game was his second-inning homer to give Cleveland a 6-0 lead, but he was able to keep the line moving throughout the contest. The 34-year-old is slashing .229/.414/.362 with four homers, 17 RBI and 20 runs scored in 32 games this season.