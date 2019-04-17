Indians' Carlos Santana: Sitting for first time
Santana is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners.
Santana will hit the bench for what appears to be a routine day off Wednesday after starting the first 17 games of the season for the Indians, slashing .389/.515/.537 with a homer, 11 RBI and a 14:9 BB:K in those appearances. Jake Bauers will cover first base in this one, allowing Greg Allen to pick up a start in right field.
