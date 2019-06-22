Indians' Carlos Santana: Smacks 16th homer

Santana went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Friday night against the Tigers.

Santana kicked off the scoring in this one with a two-run blast to center field, marking his 16th long ball of the 2019 campaign. The 33-year-old has now homered in back-to-back contests, driving in three over that stretch. Santana is slashing .295/.417/.538 with 46 RBI through 74 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories