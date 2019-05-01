Santana went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Marlins.

Santana took Sandy Alcantara deep in the second inning for his third home run of the season. It was his second homer in as many games, breaking out of a previous slump at the dish during which he went 1-for-23. Regardless of the level of power Santana is able to provide this season, he remains consistent in his ability to get on base as he now has a .430 on-base percentage through 114 plate appearances.