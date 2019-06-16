Indians' Carlos Santana: Steals rare bag

Santana went 1-for-3 with two walks, a run and a stolen base in a 4-2 victory against the Tigers on Saturday.

With two walks and only one strikeout, Santana now has 49 free passes and 47 punchouts this season. That's contributed to a .411 on-base percentage. But despite the lack of strikeouts, Santana is still slugging .525. He is also batting .289 with 14 home runs, 42 RBI, 45 runs and two steals in 242 at-bats this season.