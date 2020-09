Santana went 3-for-3 with a homer, four RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Pirates.

Santana got Cleveland on the board with a two-run homer in the third inning. He scored again on a Franmil Reyes blast in the sixth. Santana then added a two-RBI double in the seventh before scoring a third time on Reyes' sacrifice fly. The strong finale left Santana with a .199/.349/.350 slash line, eight homers, 30 RBI and 34 runs scored in 60 games this season.