Indians' Carlos Santana: Tags second spring homer

Santana went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Sunday against Kansas City.

Santana laced an RBI single to left field in the first inning and capped off his day by slugging a two-run homer in the second. The 32-year-old has already showcased his power early in the spring, as he sits on two home runs and seven RBI in 13 at-bats.