Indians' Carlos Santana: Tags second spring homer
Santana went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Sunday against Kansas City.
Santana laced an RBI single to left field in the first inning and capped off his day by slugging a two-run homer in the second. The 32-year-old has already showcased his power early in the spring, as he sits on two home runs and seven RBI in 13 at-bats.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Clubs three-run homer•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Returns to Cleveland•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Headed to Seattle•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Homers, doubles in losing effort•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Hitting streak reaches 11•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Smacks leadoff homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...