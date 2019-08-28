Indians' Carlos Santana: Tallies three runs

Santana went 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored in Tuesday's win at Detroit.

Santana never had any plate appearances with a runner on base Tuesday, but he still served as the table-setter for the bottom half of the order. The veteran slugger has a .349/.477/.640 slash line with 25 runs scored, seven home runs and 19 RBI over 25 games in August.

More News
Our Latest Stories