Indians' Christian Arroyo: Strong showing in spring training
Arroyo slashed .368/.478/.526 with a solo home run and four runs scored across 10 games in spring training.
Arroyo went 7-for-19 at the dish over that stretch, registering six singles to go along with a solo homer. According to Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com, whenever play does resume, it'll mark a key spot for Arroyo's career in Cleveland, as the 25-year-old is out of options. He'll need to continue seeing the ball well at the dish to secure a spot on the 25 man roster.
