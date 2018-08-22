Maggi (hamstring) was reinstated from the 7-day disabled list Wednesday.

Maggi spent the past two weeks on the DL due to a right hamstring strain but will rejoin the action at Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday after taking some time to recover. Across 54 games with the Triple-A team this year, he's hit .269 with one home run, 14 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

