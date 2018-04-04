Indians' Drew Maggi: Suspended 50 games
Maggi was handed a 50-game suspension after testing positive for Amphetamine, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Maggi is with Triple-A Columbus after spending spring training with the Indians as a non-roster invitee. The infielder has yet to play a game at the major-league level and spent the entirety of the 2017 season with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate.
