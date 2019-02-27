Indians' Francisco Lindor: Able to take grounders
Lindor (calf) fielded some grounders standing up Wednesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Lindor had been taking grounders from his knees in recent days but is now able to field normally again. The shortstop's readiness for Opening Day is questionable due to a calf strain he suffered in early February, but Wednesday's news is certainly a step in the right direction.
